Malaika Arora makes her relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor official on Instagram with a loved-up picture.

"It's a new dawn, it's a new day, it's a new year ..... 2021. #eternallygrateful," she captioned the image where she has her arm around Arjun's shoulder.

While Malaika is wearing a shimmery pantsuit, Arjun can be seen sporting a printed shirt with dark pants. The couple has been holidaying in Goa over the last week.

Reacting to the photo, Malaika's close friend Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "My two favourites."

Malaika and Arjun have been dating each other for quite some time. And, while they have not denied their relationship, they rarely post their photos together on social media.

