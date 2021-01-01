Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that his upcoming film, Animal, will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film's teaser has been released.

With a voiceover by Ranbir, the teaser discusses the relationship between a father and a son and ends with the sound of gunshots and a whistle.

An action-thriller will see Anil playing Ranbir’s father. Anil shared the teaser and wrote, “Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can’t wait for our journey to begin.”

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.

