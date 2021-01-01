Watch: Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s action thriller, Animal
Filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga has announced that his upcoming film, Animal, will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. The film's teaser has been released.
With a voiceover by Ranbir, the teaser discusses the relationship between a father and a son and ends with the sound of gunshots and a whistle.
An action-thriller will see Anil playing Ranbir’s father. Anil shared the teaser and wrote, “Oh boy! The new year just gets better with this whistle! Presenting, #Animal, can’t wait for our journey to begin.”
The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures & Murad Khetani’s Cine1Studios.
Watch: