Children Of Bodom frontman Alexi Laiho passed away last week. The musician died in his home in Helsinki, Finland aged 41, having ​“suffered from long-term health issues during his last years.”

Laiho founded Children Of Bodom in 1993 and led them until they split up at the end of 2019. In 2020, he formed a new band, Bodom After Midnight.

Statement from Bodom After Midnight:



It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce the passing of Alexi Laiho. We are absolutely devastated and heartbroken for the sudden loss of our dear friend and band member.



Daniel, Mitja & Waltteri pic.twitter.com/AohWJpfnFg — Napalm Records (@NapalmRecords) January 4, 2021

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", said his Bodom After Midnight bandmates Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen.

Laiho’s wife, Kelli Laiho-Wright, said: "Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father. Our hearts are eternally broken.”