Hrithik Roshan is finally back on sets after several months of a break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor shared a new selfie from a set on Instagram and by the looks of things, it has created a storm on social media.

Sharing the picture, Hrithik wrote, “Back on set.” The picture went viral, garnering over one million views in a few hours. A fan called him, “God of good looks,” while a male fan commented, “And girls aren't the only one crushing over you :).” However, what caught everyone's attention was the subject of his next project.

The actor is yet to confirm signing a new film, other than Krrish 4 with his filmmaker father Rakesh Roshan. He was last seen in the action entertainer War, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of 2019. Meanwhile, it is known that the actor has signed with an international talent agency to make a mark in the West.



