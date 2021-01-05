Actress Emma Stone is expecting her first child with her husband, Saturday Night Live writer Dave McCary. The news of the La La Land actress' pregnancy comes after she was photographed in LA sporting sleek athleisure and revealing her baby bump.

Stone and McCary first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Saturday Night Live and were engaged two years later. They confirmed the engagement news with an Instagram post.

Stone has previously opened up about her desire to start a family, telling her friend and fellow actress Jennifer Lawrence in an interview that her desires regarding motherhood have changed over the years. "My perspective about kids has changed as I’ve gotten older. I never babysat or anything. As a teenager, I was like, I’m never getting married, I’m never having kids," the actress said in 2018. "And then I got older and I was like, I really want to get married, I really want to have kids."



