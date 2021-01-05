Comedian Kapil Sharma is all set to make his digital debut

Comedian Kapil Sharma has collaborated with streaming giant Netflix for his digital debut.

"I am super excited for my first-ever association with Netflix. 2020 has been a bumpy ride for everyone around the world and my motive is to make people forget their worries and welcome this new year with love, laughter and positivity," said Kapil Sharma.

However, it is unclear whether it will be a series, a film or a comedy special.

"It's a project close to my heart and I cannot wait to share more details with my fans soon," added the comedian.

On the work front, his comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, has been receiving love since 2016. Besides, he has also starred in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.