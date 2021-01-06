Rumours have been abuzz that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage was been on the rocks for a while now. However, latest reports speculate that couple will file for divorce as they have "no plans" to start living together any time soon.

The couple has been living "separate lives" for some months now, after Kanye went on a Twitter rant about Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, in the build-up to the US presidential elections. Since then, Kim and Kanye have spent very little time together, despite sharing a 'show of strength' on Instagram with them posing together at the ranch nearly three months ago.

It is also being reported that Kim and her family's reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians has become 'unbearable' for Kanye. The source also shared, "West is completely over the entire family… He wants nothing to do with them."

Kanye reluctantly made an appearance at Kim's 40th birthday. Talking about the same, it was reported by a source, "He showed up late and left early, he wouldn’t appear in any of their Instagram shots. All he did was bring over the hologram of her father Robert Kardashian, then got out of there as fast as he could."