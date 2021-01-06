Heropanti actor Tiger Shroff surprised his fans today by sharing the first look of his sophomore single, Casanova. His debut single Unbelievable was loved by his fans and it went on to become a chartbuster.

Directed by Puneet Malhotra and composed by Avitesh, the latest outing is sure to pack stunning moves by the actor who is known for his brilliant dancing skills. Tiger shared the first look on the social media with the caption: “Excited to share the first look of my second single that I've sung and it's your love and support that has given me the courage to do this again. Hope you guys like what's coming." (SIC)

The junior Shroff is currently shooting for Jackky Bhagnani's Ganpath and he will be next seen in Sajid Nadiadwala's Heropanti 2.