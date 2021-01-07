The shooting of Akshay Kumar’s next film, Bachchan Pandey, kicked off today and the 53-year-old actor shared a picture of his look on social media. Looking intense in a dark blue/black shirt and denim with red bandana wrapped around his forehead, the Good Newzz actor is also seen sporting thick chains on his neck and wrist. A closer look suggests that his left eye is different.

This is Akshay’s 10th film with Sajid Nadiawala. His other films with Nadiawala include the Housefull franchise, Heyy Babby, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi among others. The actor wished for luck and also requested for a response on his look for the film. The film was supposed to release last year but got postponed because of the pandemic.

Akshay was last seen in Laxmi Bomb, a remake of the Tamil film Kanchana.