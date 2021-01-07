Sonu Sood who has been hailed as a messiah for his exemplary work during the lockdown and even after that helping thousands in different ways, lands into trouble waters.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or the BMC filed a complaint against the 47-year-old actor for allegedly converting a residential building into a hotel. According to the police complaint filed on January 4, the Happy New Year actor converted a six-storey residential building into a hotel in Juhu without the required permission from the municipal authorities.

The actor, however, claimed that permission was already sought from the concerned authorities and that it was subject to approval. He is also appealing against the complaints in the Bombay High Court.