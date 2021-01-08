Actor Dino Morea, who returns to OTT this year with web-series Mentalhood, Hostages Season 2 and Tandav, blames lack of good roles for his absence from the screen.

“I was away from the screen for a long time because I felt I had not been getting good offers. Acting is my first calling and I would never leave a chance if I get a good role," he says, adding, "When I got the offer for Tandav, I loved the script in the first read and didn’t want to miss a chance to work with Ali Abbas Zafar. The ensemble cast also is amazing and diverse. I believe Tandav was a once in a lifetime chance and I grabbed the opportunity with both hands."

The 45-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a political science professor. Talking about his preparations for the role, he says, “I like to be well-researched about my roles before stepping in front of the camera, so that I can essay the role convincingly. For Tandav, I watched many films and shows which had professors and studied their body language.”

A still from the series featuring Dino Morea

Produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, the nine-episode political drama features a strong ensemble cast including Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dino Morea Kumud Mishra, Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kritika Kamra, Sarah Jane Dias, Sandhya Mridul, Annup Sonii among others.

But why the name Tandav? "It is very apt as everyone is in this series is constantly trying to bull back the other for their benefits. It is full of twists and turns. Though, based on the backdrop of politics, Tandav also showcases the complexities in relationships. So, the people who do not have much curiosity on the subject of politics will also love watching the show," Dino concludes.

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on January 15, 2021.