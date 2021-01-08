Even though there isn't anything to cheer about the past year, 2020 still will be credited with being the year of some amazing discoveries in the Hindi film industry. Some new faces and talented actors made their mark last year with memorable performances in some of the shows, and this year, they are ready to take the industry by storm again. We take a look at four of the most-promising faces...

Tripti Dimri

One may remember her from Laila Majnu, but in 2020, Dimri surprised everyone with a flawless performance in Anvita Dutt's Bulbul. Playing the enigmatic wife of a wealthy zamindar in the 1800s, Tripti beautifully traversed her journey from being a precocious girl to a solid woman who finds her purpose and identity The actress surprised all with her performance.

Shreya Dhanwanthary

You'd remember her prominently from The Family Man but in 2020, Shreya donned many caps as she delivered one surprise after another. The first one to release a lockdown micro-series, Shreya turned director under the able supervision of her mentors Raj and DK as she helmed and starred in A Viral Wedding. One was barely done relishing the show when the actress blew everyone's minds with her depiction of Sucheta Dalal in Scam 1992. Pitch perfect as the no-nonsense journalist who excavates the murky business of Harshad Mehta, Shreya's performance left an indelible impression.

Priyanshu Painyuli

"Ye Bhi Thik hai..." became the most said line of the year after Mirzapur but the one man who truly had a great stint was Priyanshu Painyuli. Starting off by playing the villain opposite Chris Hemsworth in Netflix's Extraction, the actor seemed to keep topping it up with Mirzapur. Effortlessly going from devilish in the former to charming in the latter, the actor showcased his diverse range in a matter of merely two projects. In 2021, he has the brilliant Rashmi Rocket opposite Taapsee Pannu and Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur.

Ishwak Singh

Having seen him in Veerey Di Wedding in the past, Ishwak Singh truly owned the screen with Pataal Lok this year. Holding his ground in a crucial part alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak followed up his masterful act by giving a terrific performance in Nikkhil Advani's short in Amazon Prime's Unpaused where he starred alongside Richa Chadha. Word has it that the actor is courting multiple offers including a fresh series from Advani's stable that he will be headlining.