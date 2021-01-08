Priyanka Chopra reportedly violated the UK’s lockdown rules after she visited a hair salon in London with her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her pet dog, Diana.

The police were alerted of the breach and were soon seen arriving at the salon, as per reports. They however let the actress off without a penalty but she was reportedly given a ‘verbal reminder’ to comply with the regulations henceforth.

According to reports. the Quantico actor booked a private session with celebrity hairstylist Josh Wood for herself and her mother. Following the incident, Wood reportedly issued a statement through his salon’s official social media page. “Josh would like to share the above statement with his valued community,” the caption read.

“Following government guidelines, Priyanka’s hair was coloured for the purpose of the film she is currently shooting in London. The salon was opened privately and everyone involved has been tested and followed both the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sports guidelines, as well as film production regulations.”

“We have absolute respect for the government regulations and have worked incredibly hard throughout the last 10 months to ensure we not only comply but go above and beyond to ensure the safety of our employees and our clients,” read the social media post.



Priyanka has been in the UK with her husband, Nick Jonas for the past couple of months. The actress is currently shooting a film that will feature Nick in a cameo.