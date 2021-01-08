The hearing concluded on a case filed by the sisters of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput at Bombay High Court on Thursday.

"Hearing concluded in the SSR sisters matter. Justice will prevail. The FIR registered by Rhea likely to be quashed," tweeted Sushant's family lawyer Vikas Singh in the evening the same day.

Advocate Singh arrived in the city on Wednesday to appear the first time for the physical hearing in the case filed by the deceased actor's sisters, against an FIR filed by his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The advocate is hopeful that the FIR registered by Rhea will be quashed.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14 last year. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took up investigation in the case after Mumbai Police had initially declared the death as a suicide.