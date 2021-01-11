The first look poster of Vicky Kaushal’s upcoming sci-fi film The Immortal Ashwatthama is here. A Ronnie Screwvala production house RSVP, the movie pairs the actor with Aditya Dhar, the director of URI: The Surgical Strike director Aditya Dhar.

The actor is set to play a character inspired by the warrior Ashwatthama, who played a crucial role in the war between Pandavas and Kauravas in Mahabharata. Set in a futuristic world, the poster sees Vicky's Ashwatthama yielding a lightning sword.

Overwhelmed and ecstatic !

On the 2nd anniversary of 'URI-The Surgical Strike' , the team gives you a glimpse into the world of #TheImmortalAshwatthama

Cannot wait to get onto this journey with the dream team of @AdityaDharFilms @RonnieScrewvala @RSVPMovies @soniakanwar22 pic.twitter.com/tYOVQ4FG1P — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) January 11, 2021

“Raising the bar higher for the superhero genre not only in India but across the world, this film is a high-concept visual spectacle in the making. From the team that brought to you URI The Surgical Strike, presenting @vickykaushal09 in and as #TheImmortalAshwatthama,” RSVP captioned the poster.

Calling The Immortal Ashwatthama the biggest film of his career yet, Vicky Kaushal said it’s going to be an exhilarating experience for him to explore technology alongside his craft.

“Ashwatthama is Aditya’s dream project and it required the backing of a visionary like Ronnie to bring this spectacle to audiences. It’s going to be a new space for me as an actor, exploring the newest form of technology alongside acting. Can’t wait to start the journey soon with this wonderful team,” Vicky said.

Ashwatthama will go on floors later this year.