Actor Ben Affleck is calling out the press for the “sexist, racist, ugly” criticism faced by his ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez when the two of them were dating during 2002 and 2004.

In an interview, the Argo actor recalled how people were unfairly critical of Lopez. He said, “Sexist, racist, ugly, vicious s*** was written about her in ways that if you wrote it now, you would literally be fired for saying those things you said." The time that Affleck was referring to was when the singer and the actor dated for about 18 months and had been engaged too. The two first made their relationship public via Lopez's song, Jenny From The Block.

Affleck added that Lopez has now embraced by the public, he said, ” Now she’s lionised and respected for the work she did, where she came from, what she’s accomplished, as well she f***ing should be.”

After Affleck and Lopez parted ways in 2004, he married his co-star in Daredevil movie Jennifer Garner and had three kids with her before their divorce in 2018. Lopez is engaged to Alex Rodriguez and the singer says she’s having a better time dealing with her engagement now than 18 years ago.



