Renowned Bollywood comedian Johnny Lever's daughter Jamie Lever, who is also a promising comedian is set to don a new role for an interactive quiz show, For Your Information. Jamie who will be making her digital debut with this show will be hosting it and portraying the role of a journalist.



Watch the teaser here.



“I am beyond excited to partner with Flipkart Video to create something as fun and engaging as For Your Information. This show marks many firsts for me - from hosting my first interactive show to making my debut on a video platform. I am always looking to experiment, and this show with Flipkart Video gives me the chance to do just that. I have a blast portraying this funny, inquisitive girl-next-door character and I cannot wait for the audiences to watch the show, play, and win exciting prizes,” says Jamie.

The series that premieres on January 16 on the app will feature five-minute episodes every day. Known for her uncanny impressions of renowned Bollywood actors, Jamie will take viewers through interesting and engaging questions during each episode. The interactive quiz will cover topics ranging from pop culture, to sports, politics, Bollywood, and more - all with a pinch of humor.