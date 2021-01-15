Chris Evans is shutting down rumours about his reported return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the most charming 'Chris Evans' way possible. The actor responded after headlines circulated that he was in talks to reprise his role in an upcoming movie.

Evans tweeted simply "News to me," which most assumed was his comment on the reports he was coming back.

News to me — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 14, 2021

Evan's hung up his shield as Captain America at the end of Avengers: Endgame. In 2018, the actor seemed to close the door on ever playing Cap again when he tweeted, "Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Evans first played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America in 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. He would go on to play the fan-favourite in The Avengers (2012), Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Avengers: Infinity War (2018).