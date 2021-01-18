In a sudden turn of events actor and Bigg Boss 14 contestant Eijaz Khan will be seen exiting the house in today’s episode. This sudden decision announced by Bigg Boss leaves everyone in the house shocked. All the contestants are seen crying including Aly Goni who has had a very good rapport with Khan. Arshi Khan is seen bawling with Nikki Tamboli consoling her.

The 45-year-old star who is known for his roles in films like Tanu Weds Manu, Just Married, Zilla Gaziabad and TV series like Kahin To Hoga, Kkavyanjali, Tara From Satara among many others was in the house for 106 days. He was the first contestant to get inside the house when the show started.

Khan’s trajectory has been quite impressive in the house. While his nasty fights with Kavita Kaushik made headlines his sweet and sour equation with Pavitra Puniya is also memorable.

The reason for his exit is still unknown and will be revealed tonight.