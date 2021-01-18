Director and actor Nandita Das remembers the Urdu author and playwright Sadat Hasan Manto on his death anniversary. Das took to social media and posted a black and white photo of the spirited and controversial novelist who did not shy away from calling out the duplicity of the society. His famous work includes Toba Tek Singh, Thanda Gosht, Bu and others that continue to be adapted for the stage and moves conscience. He died at 42.

Das who has been enamoured by the writings and life of Manto made a film on him in 2018 in which Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrayed the titular role with elan. Rasika Dugal played his wife Safiyah. Later Das also released a book Manto & I, which was a compilation of her research for the film, and called it cathartic.

Manto was born on May 11, 1912 in India and died in Pakistan today.