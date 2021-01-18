Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad passed away on Friday after meeting with a road accident. Her sudden demise left everyone shocked, including host of the show, Salman Khan.



Salman, who has been hosting the reality show for over a decade now, posted a picture with Dhakad on Twitter on Sunday. "Rest in peace Pista" he tweeted.

Rest in peace Pista... pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Pista, 24, was an employee of the reality show's production company Endemol Shine India. On Friday, she wrapped the show and left the set on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants. A vanity van hit their vehicle and Pista died on the spot.

Several past contestants of the show such as Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchantt, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Kamya Punjabi took to social media on Saturday to express grief.