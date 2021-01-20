Pooja Bhatt who hasn’t shied away from talking about her alcohol addiction and who has been sharing her success stories on wresting and conquering her inner demons, shared another positive story today.

The actor-director who has been clean since 2017 talked about managing her urge to drink when the desire struck like Tsunami from nowhere in the middle of an afternoon. In a long post accompanied by two picture messages, Bhatt wrote: “Yesterday I had this great urge to drink. The feeling came out of nowhere, in the middle of the afternoon while I was watching a brilliant show on Netflix with my dog settled comfortably at my feet. I was in a truly happy place but yet, the palpable urge hit me like a tsunami threatening to drown all that I had built in the last four years.”

How did she quell the urge? She simply opened a bottle and drank some of her favourite tipple, only in her imagination. Continuing she adds, “I allowed the feeling to sweep over me. Resisting would guarantee that I drown. I sat there and imagined popping open a bottle of champagne, pouring myself a glass and letting the bubbles course through my being like effervescent stars. It felt heady. Then the feeling passed. I got up, walked into my sun-soaked garden, rife with birdsong and exhaled loudly. This too had passed.”

Bhatt who keeps on sharing positive messages on her social media shared this one with the same intention. In her words, “I share this to tell myself and others that no matter how far you are on the road to recovery from anything that chains you… be it a substance, feeling or even a person, you are one step away from succumbing and landing up exactly where you started. Healing is a constant process. It requires compassion, not bravado. Which is why each day also provides a ‘win’ and summit to scale and believe me when I say, the view from the top makes the arduous task of climbing worthwhile. So, plough on, scale on and DON’T look back while you’re climbing. Look back if you must, only from the summit and to see how far you’ve come.”

Celebs including Zoya Akhtar and Sangeeta Bijlani lauded her efforts in the comment section.