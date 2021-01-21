Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family, friends and fans shared wishes on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday. While his fans paid tribute to him on social media and continued to seek justice for him, his family members came up with other ways to honour him.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram on Thursday to announce the setting up of a memorial fund on her brother’s name at the University of California, Berkeley. Any student willing to study Astrophysics at UC, Berkeley could apply for the ‘Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund in Physics’ worth $35,000 (approximately ₹25.5 lakh).

She wrote, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You ❤️#SushantDay.”

Shweta also shared a few pictures from their childhood and Sushant with her daughter with the caption, “Love you Bhai. You are part of me and will always remain so... #SushantDay.”

His other sister, Priyanka Singh too shared a heartfelt, emotional post on Instagram. Her note read, “My brother, my pride, my alter ego; From this day when you were born, we not only prospered as siblings but evolved to become best friends, dedicated companions; twins if you will, in our depositions; exploring life and it’s meaning, as fate would have it, we almost existed in perfect quantum entanglement.

“In the past, whenever you left, you came back again and again; This time when you departed... you came back so strong that you dwell in each and every breath of mine; your deep, profound eyes, and benign innocent smile are my constant companion, so much so that your presence has become the background of my very thought process!!!

“But somehow I can’t hear you back... I pray, I entreat, Please, please, please respond, react, tease, scream at me if you must, B’coz the eventuality of your silence is too loud to bear, The thought that I may never see you in flesh and blood, is too savage a fear! Just tell me where to meet you, as you told me time and again, b’ coz there’s so much to tell you I can hardly refrain; I know it all sounds stupid, Alas, my Shona, this stupidity is my only hope defining my very existence now...

“In total desperation, your Sona di! Happy Birthday my Sunshine!!! @divinemitz @shwetasinghkirti @juxtanigma @_mallika_singh #sushantsinghrajput #sushantday #ssrians.”

Meanwhile, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande took to Twitter to share a happy, carefree video of Sushant playing with their dog as a tribute. She said she would continue to remember him as the “adorable, mad” guy that he was in the video.

She wrote, “I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you .these are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember you Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable."

Film-maker Abhishek Kapoor, who directed some of Sushant’s most memorable films like Kai Po Che! and Kedarnath, said he missed the actor a lot and shared a picture of the two of them together.

Meanwhile, one of Sushant's friends, Rohini Iyer wished him a happy birthday and shared a photo of the two of them with the caption, "I hope you’re smiling like this wherever you are, my bright star. Miss you beyond everything."

However, actor Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to raise more allegations about the “movie mafia” and expressed regret over not having been there for Sushant. She said, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you aksed for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish ... Happy Birthday dear one.”

She also took a dig at Karan Johar and Mahesh Bhatt, and reminded netizens about how the actor had earlier spoken out about YashRaj films banning him and Karan Johar “dumping his film on streaming”.