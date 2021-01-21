Confirming the speculations, Varun Dhawan's uncle actor Anil Dhawan told an online portal that his nephew is tying the knot with Natasha Dalal on Sunday, January 24.

According to reports, the wedding would be taking place in Alibagh and it will be a three-day affair, from January 22 to 24. It is being said that the wedding will be attended by just 50 guests, including Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar.

There are also rumours that designer Kunal Rawal is doing Varun's wedding wardrobe and Manish Malhotra is designing Dhawan family's look.



Varun has been dating Natasha for a long time. On Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show What Women Want, Varun who first met Natasha in Class 6, revealed, "I still remember her walking, I remember seeing her, and actually, when I saw her that day, I felt like I fell in love with her. That was it." He then confessed, "She rejected me three-four times. (But) I didn’t give up hope."