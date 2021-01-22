Drag icon and former Mr Gay World India 2014, Sushant Divgikar penned an Instagram post on Thursday informing his followers that he is gender fluid.



"I'm gender fluid. My preferred pronouns are -- he, she and they. I had to come out to all of you about my gender identity because it was giving me a lot of anxiety and, a lot of times, I just couldn't cope with it. I realised it's best I put it out there. I have realised that I cannot be bound to only one gender. I am the synergy of both! I love my male as much as I love my female. I am Shiv as well as Shakti and the synergy of both energies. This is different from my orientation. I will always be attracted to men. It's just that my gender identity is not just male! I am a non-binary person! I feel majorly relieved," Divgikar wrote alongside sharing photos of himself in both avatars.

The drag icon, who often performs as Rani Ko-He-nur on stage, further added, "I created this avatar because I wanted people to understand that drag is a performance art, and it is not just cross-dressing. I'm gender fluid, hence the name, because Rani is a queen but Ko-He-nur has he in it. In drag, a man -- gay, straight, transgender or bisexual -- can perform as a woman which includes wearing predominantly hyper-effeminate clothes, exaggerated make-up and wigs. Drag can also be performed by women -- lesbian, straight, trans or bisexual -- who dress up and perform as male characters. Gender fluid people also do drag -- our first solo performing drag king is Durga Gawde, who goes by the stage name Shakti."



On the work front, Divgikar recently released his debut single, Diamond.