Delhi Belly turns 10: Vir Das says he knew they 'were making madness'

As Delhi Belly turns 10 today, actor and stand-up comic Vir Das shared a still from the film recalling his audition experience.

Ten years ago, on July 1, 2011, Delhi Belly was released. Produced by Aamir Khan, the film starring Imran Khan, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Vir Das was one of its kind, and became popular, especially among the youngsters.



"It was like my fifth audition for this crazy movie over two years. The first time the three of us read together. It just felt right, three idiotic kids basically," Vir Das shared on Instagram.

Written by Akshat Verma and directed by Abhinay Deo, it also featured Poorna Jagannathan and Shenaz Treasurywala in prominent roles.

"Eventually we joined a set with a special feeling, that we were making madness that we may never get to again. Top to bottom, cast to crew, everyone on this movie was certifiably insane. Awesome, amazing, crazy people. #10yearsOfDelhiBelly," Vir added.

The film tells the tale of three roommates, journalist Tashi, photographer Nitin Berry and cartoonist Arup, leading an unkempt and debt-ridden life in a shady apartment in Delhi. Things took a weird turn when they unknowingly become the target of a powerful gangster when they misplace his expensive diamonds.

Made on a budget of Rs 23 crores, it made Rs 91 crores on box office and received critical acclaim. Its theme song Bhaag D K Bose quickly became a sensation..

On the work front, In May, Vir Das raised about Rs 7 lakh for charity, apart from entertaining 200 doctors and nurses.