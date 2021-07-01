It has been a few years that rumours have been floating about an alleged relationship between Jaaved Jaaferi's son, actor Meezaan Jafferi and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. But, in a new interview, Meezaan addressed the rumours and revealed how they have made things awkward for them, especially when his parents started giving him looks.



In an interview with a leading daily, the actor said, “It's been such a long time since someone asked me about Navya. I was promoting Malaal, it was like boom boom boom, coming my way. But honestly, Navya and I are really close friends and I think because of me, her name has come up in a lot of places and that is unfair. It's her private life. I don't want to include any of her family. It's really unfair to be talking about someone else at this point of time."



Malaal released in 2019 and it was around that time when the actor visited Amitabh Bachchan’s residence, Jalsa, for a Diwali bash. When asked if that visit became awkward, he said, “At that time, it was awkward for me to enter my own house. My parents were giving me looks. And they were like 'what is this?' and I was like 'even I don't know'. I last went there (Jalsa) when they hosted a Diwali bash (2019). The entire industry was there. Jalsa is actually a monument, you cannot be missed by the paparazzi if you go there."



The actor has always maintained that he and Shweta Bachchan Nanda’s daughter Navya are really good friends. "We're from the same friends' circle. She's my sister Alaviaa’s bestie and a really good friend. I'm not in any relationship with anyone," added Meezaan who made his Bollywood debut with Malaal, which also starred Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.



On the work front, Meezaan Jaaferi will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Hungama 2. Starring Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan, it is scheduled to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on July 23.