Taapsee Pannu announces her production house, Outsiders Films

After proving her mettle as an actor with hit films like Pink, Manmarziyaan, Badla, Game Over, Thappad and recently released, Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu turns producer with Outsider Films.

Announcing the launch of her production house on Thursday morning, Taapsee shared that Outsider Films will produce quality content, and empower actors who don’t come from a family who is in the business of films and are looking for a breakthrough. For this venture, the actress has joined hands with Pranjal Khandhdiya, a content creator and producer who has been involved in the production of several films, including Super 30, ‘83, Soorma, Piku, Azhar and Rashmi Rocket.



Taking to social media, Taapsee wrote, “Here we are! And it all started because of his (Pranjal Khandhdiya) instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring. The man who runs the show for “Outsiders Films” while I’m allowed to boss around. Pranjal and I will be treading that thin line between friendship and business together, having each other’s back, while we make sure your every rupee on our projects is worth it! Cheers!”







Sharing a press note with the media, the actress shared, “I am thrilled to embark upon this new journey and diversify my love for cinema with my production house ‘Outsiders Films’. Having my business ventures, management comes naturally to me. Hence, I always thought of setting my own production house.”

Stating that it is time to give back to the industry that has showered her with a lot of love, Taapsee added, “The audience and the industry have given me a lot of support and love over the 11 years of my career. With Outsiders Films, I aim to give back to the industry and empower talent who are looking for a breakthrough and come with no background like me. Pranjal and I together look forward to opening doors for new and fresh talents, both in front and behind the camera.”



Further shedding light on the name of the production house, she added, “Pranjal and I both come from humble backgrounds that’s when the name Outsiders Films clicked with us. We aim to produce meaningful, entertaining, and quality content.”



Making it clear that Outsiders Films will be doing ground productions for all the projects they are involved in rather than just having mere profit-sharing arrangements, the press note also revealed that the first project from the production house will be a thriller which will be headlined by Taapsee.



Besides production house, Taapsee also owns a wedding planning company and a badminton team called 7 Aces Pune. On the acting front, Taapsee is set for a season chock-a-bloc with Looop Lapeta, Rashmi Rocket, DooBaaraa, Shabaash Mithu, a South Indian film among others.