Interview: Radha Bhatt wins hearts with her graceful act as Mrs Ahuja in Sunflower

Born in a small village in Uttarakhand, actress Radha Bhatt and her family shifted to Delhi when she was just nine months old. “Since I hail from a religious family, my parents found it difficult to believe that I wanted to be an actress. But I have wanted to be an actor since I was seven. I always enjoyed playing different characters in school,” says Radha who got her first break in television in 2016 in a show called Agar Tum Saath Ho, where she played a character named Zeba. The actor who was also seen in Zee TV’s Zindagi Ki Mehek, is garnering praises for her demure act in the web series Sunflower, which is currently streaming on ZEE5.

In this crime-comedy thriller, she plays Mrs Ahuja, a simple and graceful housewife, who is involved in the murder of her next-door neighbour along with her husband. “I think Mrs Ahuja’s simplicity has impressed the audience the most. There’s a twist in her character during the show which is very interesting. As far as preparation for the role is concerned, I didn’t have to do much, I was asked to do the exact same thing I had done in my audition because Mrs Ahuja’s character is physically and mentally very exhausted. I had gone through my audition tape at least 4-5 times and that’s how I realised I was very close to the character and I have to maintain that throughout the series,” she tells us.

Radha was also seen in a small role in The Family Man, where she got to share screen space with Manoj Bajpayee and Sharib Hashmi. “I also did a small gig in Manikarnika where I shared the screen space with Kangana Ranaut. Now, I am looking forward to more of Mrs Ahuja’s character in Season 2,” adds Radha.

So, how was her experience of working with Kangana Ranaut, we ask. “It was great. Kangana also directed one of my scenes. The shot was okay but I felt I could do better and she humbly accepted my request for another take. Whatever time I could spend with her, I enjoyed every bit of it,” recalls Radha.

The actor, who will be seen in two upcoming projects, dreams of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the future. “I love the way he portrays his actresses on screen. The magnificence of the sets, actors and their performances are mind-blowing. I really want to do at least one film with him. Also, I would love to work with Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Roy Kapoor,” she concludes.

