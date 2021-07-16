Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are now married! Here are the first pictures

Singer and Bigg Boss 14 finalist Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar got married on Friday afternoon at Grand Hyatt Mumbai.

For the wedding ceremony, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar chose an off-white sherwani and bright red lehenga from designer duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla

A series of pictures posted by Israni Photography showed the couple living up every moment of their wedding day. While Rahul wore an off-white resham and gold zardozi sherwani paired with golden safa and custom juttis featuring heavy intricate embroidery, Disha wore a ravishing red lehenga from designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Dancing Peacock range. She also added a circular head dupatta in pink features stunning abla embroidery. The couple also exchanged rings at the ceremony.







The wedding was planned by Copper Luxury Wedding Planning, who had also planned Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar's wedding.



Rahul's close friends from Bigg Boss, Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin were also a part of their wedding festivities.



Here are more pictures and videos: