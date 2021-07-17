Pankaj Tripathi: 'Before choosing a project, I see if there's gender sensitivity or not'

It is no news that Pankaj Tripathi is a feminist. The actor hasn’t shied away from accepting that he takes part actively in domestic chores or has survived solely on his wife’s salary. Not just that, the actor also said that boys need to learn right from the beginning that no gender is ever superior or inferior.

“I feel that parents put all their energies into grooming and teaching their daughters how to behave themselves but when it comes to boys, it’s not given the same importance as it needs. In today’s education, I think the inclusion of feminism is a must for all young boys,” Pankaj told a media publication.



But this awareness is not only restricted to his house. The actor, who has been a part of films like Battey Sannata (2016), Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017), Anaarkali of Aarah (2017) and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl (2020), recently admitted being conscious of gender sensitivity while choosing his projects.



"Before choosing a project, I see if there is gender sensitivity or not and what a filmmaker is trying to say through the film," Pankaj told IANS, adding that box office collection is only a by-product. “I just want to pass on a message through a film. Every story has a purpose of giving out a message. So, I keep that in mind," he added.

Pankaj will next be seen in Mimi, a film that tells the tale of a girl who wants to try her luck in Bollywood but ends up becoming a surrogate for a couple. While Kriti Sanon is playing the lead role of Mimi, the film will see Pankaj playing an integral part in Mimi's journey and struggles. The Netflix film, releasing on July 30, also stars Sai Tamhankar, Supriya Pathak and Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles.



