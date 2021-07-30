Filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee on his film, Ek Duaa, and his bonding with Esha Deol Takhtani

After five short films, Ram Kamal Mukherjee is back with his first Hindi feature Ek Duaa starring Esha Deol Takhtani. A take around gender inequality, this film, that released on Voot Select this July 26, is Ram’s second with Esha, who also acted in his debut short Cakewalk. Excerpts from a chat with Ram Kamal.

This will be your second film with Esha Deol Takhtani. How excited are you?

From Cakewalk to Ek Duaa, it’s been a ‘short’ and long journey with Esha. After Cakewalk, we are back with this passionate hour-long film Ek Duaa that’s about mother-daughter bonding over gender inequality.

Esha Deol Takhtani in Ek Duaa

Tell us how Ek Duaa happened?

When writer Avinash Mukherjee narrated the basic storyline, I was intrigued and suggested he revisit the entire plot from an OTT point of view. When I approached Esha with the story, I thought she would probably not like the subject, but I was surprised that she not only liked the story but also offered to produce the film. Esha is a very level headed person and being a mother of two daughters, she could relate to the subject immediately. It’s a beautiful story of Abida and her daughter Duaa, and how they value each other.

Ram Kamal Mukherjee

Tell us how do you find Esha as an actor and as a person?

Esha is like a bundle of laughter and craziness. She would crack jokes, talk straight and treat you to the best of khana made by her home chef. She takes time to trust you but once she does, she stands beside you like a rock. As an actor, she is very serious and prefers to perform impromptu. She reads the script and then comes up with a set of questions and gives her 100 per cent to the character.

What are your other projects in the pipeline?

I am gearing up for my first full-length Bengali film Binodinii — Ekti Natir Upakhyan, wh i ch w a s announced last year. But due to the pandemic, we couldn’t start the film. This is my dream project and it needs a certain kind of mounting. I am waiting for the right partners to join hands since it’s not easy to make a period drama in Bengali. Also, I am planning to produce a web series as a creative director.

