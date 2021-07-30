Indori Ishq actor Ritvik Sahore is set to play an action role in the upcoming series Escaype Live  

Indori Ishq actor Ritvik Sahore will be seen in a new avatar in Escaype Live. The young actor who was seen in projects like Ferrari Ki Sawari, Flames, Lakhon Mein Ek and Dangal, is cast in an action role this time in the web series directed by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari.

Without revealing much Sahore tells us, “I have tried to do something different this time and the audience will see me performing some actions. It is a really good show with a wonderful script and cast and a brilliant team. I'm having a ball of a time working with him.”