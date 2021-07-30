Indori Ishq actor Ritvik Sahore is set to play an action role in the upcoming series Escaype Live
Indori Ishq actor Ritvik Sahore will be seen in a new avatar in Escaype Live. The young actor who was seen in projects like Ferrari Ki Sawari, Flames, Lakhon Mein Ek and Dangal, is cast in an action role this time in the web series directed by Siddharth Kumar Tiwari.
Without revealing much Sahore tells us, “I have tried to do something different this time and the audience will see me performing some actions. It is a really good show with a wonderful script and cast and a brilliant team. I'm having a ball of a time working with him.”
Reflecting on his last project, Indori Ishq, that garnered appreciation, Ritvik recalls, “It was quite a challenge for me to play the character of Kunal in Indori Ishq. In the process, I discovered a lot about myself. I keep getting warm messages from fans telling me how they could relate to Kunal and his heartbreak. It makes me happy and I feel thoroughly blessed.” Continuing, he adds, “I could relate to the emotions of falling in love for the first time, those butterflies in the stomach and then the heartbreak.”
For Ritvik, a music lover, spontaneity is the key. And, in the future, he wishes to play a musician on screen. “I'm a very spontaneous person, I read scripts and choose what I like but I am really looking forward to doing different kinds of roles. I am glad I am getting to do what I want and it’s helping me grow as an actor,” says Ritvik who will also be seen in a youth-based show that chronicles college life.
