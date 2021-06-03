Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday to post throwback pictures of himself with his wife Jaya Bachchan on occasion of their 48th wedding anniversary.

Sharing a collage of pictures from their wedding, which took place on June 3, 1973, Amitabh wrote, “June 3, 1973... Thank you all for your greetings on our anniversary.”

In one of the photos, Amitabh could be seen applying sindoor to Jaya’s forehead.

Take a look at the photo here:

Wishes for the couple poured in from fans and the Bollywood fraternity. Actress Bhumi Pednekar commented on the post saying, “Happy anniversary legends.”

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra commented, “Happpppppyyyy Anniversary @amitabhbachchan ji and Jaya aunty, wishing you many more years of love and happiness (sic).”

“Happy anniversary sir and Jaya ma’am!! God bless (sic),” Aahana Kumra wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan, who is fondly referred to as ‘Big B’, thanked his fans for the wishes on his personal blog. He wrote, “Thank you all for your immense gratitude for the wishes for Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary... June 1973... Now 48 years.” He added, “Your wishes and your gracious words have been most moving and filled with love for us... And we truly appreciate them... For today and now.”

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan have acted in several films together, including Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe, and Silsila, to name a few. They were recently seen together in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Ki And Ka (2016).

In a post shared on Instagram last year during their 47th wedding anniversary, Big B had revealed how he had married Jaya on short notice. He had explained, “47 years.. today.. June 3, 1973.. Had decided if Zanjeer would succeed, we would along with a few friends go to London for the first time.. My father asked who are you going with? When I told him who, he said you must marry her before you go.. else you don’t go.. So.. I obeyed! (sic)”

On the work front, Big B will appear again in television with Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. He will also be seen next in Chehre, Brahmastra, Jhund, and MayDay.