The ride to stardom for actor Arjan Bajwa has been a long and at times, bumpy one. But the actor avers he doesn’t want to glorify his journey as difficult, since he knew what he was trading for. “The struggles as an outsider are always more and I had my share. I am glad I went through them since they made me wiser and stronger. That I have survived so long goes to show that the industry has appreciated my hard work,” says Bajwa.

In all these years, Bajwa — seen in such hit films as Guru, Fashion and Kabir Singh apart from a slew of Telugu films — has always held his head high and never gave up, no matter what. The Delhi boy, who loves to fly planes, was praised for his act as Col Sahota in Zee5’s State of Siege: 26/11 and will soon be seen in a crucial role in actor Mithun Chakraborty’s debut web series for Amazon Prime Video.

Arjan Bajwa

An adaptation of Ravi Subramanian’s novel, The Bestseller She Wrote, the plot revolves around a bestselling novelist and his protégé and is a concoction of love, betrayal and redemption. Produced by Siddharth P Malhotra and directed by Mukul Abhyankar, this series also has Shruti Haasan in one of the lead roles.

Tell us about your experience while shooting the series?

It was really amazing. Shruti has a great sense of humour and is a multi-talented individual. There are so many facets to her but she is still so down-to-earth and affectionate. Mithun Chakraborty is a superstar. He is so humble and teaches you humility. He has got a great sense of humour and had us in splits on the sets with his jokes, one-liners and antics. But at the same time, he is always looking after you, guiding you and blessing you as a senior.

Arjan Bajwa

Is OTT affecting the big screen movie market?

I think it has already affected cinema viewing in theatres badly since the past one-and-a-half years with almost all films releasing on OTT platforms. I hope this pandemic gets over fast so that the magic of cinema on a big screen can return.

Any actor you want to work with and what is your dream role?

It’s definitely Shah Rukh Khan. I want to play an Indian Air Force pilot. I fly as a hobby and putting that knowledge to practice would be quite amazing.

Streaming soon on Amazon Prime Video

