With Ayushmann Khurrana becoming the launch face for Daniel Wellington’s latest range of watches, Iconic Motion, we get hold of the actor to know about his wardrobe choices.

How many watches do you own?

I probably have one of every style. I love accessorising my looks with my watches.

What’s your favourite watch and accessory?

Definitely the New Iconic Link Motion in rose gold and the classic cuff, one cannot go wrong with these; be it for formals or casuals.

How would you describe your style quotient?

My style quotient is a mix of classic and experimental. Though, I never go overboard with experimentation. I would love to go classic for sure, on certain required occasions. It’s an amalgamation of the two.

Your fashion choices?

My fashion choices depend on the occasion and also on my mood. I think fashion is a mood swing. For daily wear, I believe in comfortable clothing. These days I am obsessed with six pocket cargos and I also love corduroys. I love ’90s fashion. My favourite colours are black and white and I like hints of subtle colours.

Style tips for your fans?

It should complement your body and your thought process. You have to be one with your style quotient. You should be able to carry yourself pretty well in whatever you wear and evolve with the changing trends. Don’t follow trends blindly. Pick colours that accentuate your looks.

What’s the worst fashion faux pas?

This was probably during my farewell party in school when I was in Class X. I wore Keds canvas shoes with a bandhgala and later, I realised it was perhaps too futuristic. But hey, it did become a fashion trend 10 years later.

Things that you always carry?

Music, books, perfume, deodorant and the script of my film.

Any Bollywood style icon you adore?

My wardrobe would be a mix of Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh because I am not as experimental as Ranveer Singh or as classic or subtle as Ranbir. It could be a mix of both. So, I choose both

Your upcoming projects?

I recently finished filming for Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Abhishek Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor and also Anek with Anubhav Sinha. I will be shooting for Doctor G with Anubhuti Kashyap and Rakul Preet Singh.

Any filmmaker you want to work with?

Zoya Akhtar and Neeraj Ghaywan

