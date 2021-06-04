Known for winning hearts, Bollywood star Katrina Kaif's beauty label Kay Beauty celebrates Pride Month by sharing some beautiful posts on its Instagram handle. The post says, "We stand together. Let's embrace love and the capability it has to bring us all closer to one another. During these unprecedented times of pain and loss in the, let the power of love strengthen us".

Further promoting freedom of expression, the post adds, "The celebration of equal love is a year-round agenda for us at Kay Beauty, but this month we hope to deliver to you, even more, colour, happiness and positivity and aim to promote individuality, freedom of expression, and most importantly self-love. Happy Pride Month,"



Every year in the month of June, millions of people come together to show their support to the LGBTQ community. To celebrate their individuality and love, people come out on the streets for pride parades and marches across the globe. For the unversed, Pride Month was first celebrated in the United States in the year 2000.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the highly anticipated Sooryavanshi and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot.