Nusrat Jahan says there is no question divorce as it is not a legal marriage as per Indian law

With speculations rife about actor and Trinamool MP Nusrat Jahan's broken marriage with Nikhil Jain and rumours floating in the air about her alleged pregnancy, Nusrat finally decided to come forward and clear the air with her version of the development.



In an open letter to the media, Nusrat said the following: