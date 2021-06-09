Bollywood actor Shahab Ali who plays the main antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee in Amazon Prime Video's original series The Family Man (season 1 & 2) directed by Raj and DK is in the news for his magnificent performance. The Family Man has become the most-streamed Indian show over the weekend.

Shahab Ali in The Family Man 2

Shahab who is seen playing the role of Sajid in the show spoke about his character, "Sajid is a lone wolf. He doesn't like to take orders from anyone and he loves to do things his way. He is a bomb specialist and an ISIS-trained terrorist. He is a stubborn, dark and vengeful person. He is sharp and calculative but at the same time very aggressive if needed. In season two, he is much more fierce and evil. His energy is one notch up from the previous season".

Shahab Ali with Manoj Bajpai

A student of National School of Drama, Shahab says it was a 'dream come true' when he got to know that he will be the main antagonist opposite Manoj Bajpayee. Shahab says, "I used to idolise him during my training days. The experience of working with him has been a true gift and I have truly enjoyed every second spent in his presence. The experience was much greater than I had expected. We developed a great bond after the first season. In season two, we had some great moments together. The best thing about acting with Manoj is that he improvises and plays around in the scene and yet stays in the boundary of the scene and the character. So, there is always an element of surprise without any fear of going off track".

Shahab Ali with Manoj Bajpai and others during the filming of The Family Man

Shahab who also shares screen space with actress Samantha Akkineni says he was very intrigued about the relationship of Sajid and Raji in the series. "Their graph is so intricate and beautiful. Samantha, as an actor, is extremely professional and focused and that's why we had some really magical moments while acting together," he adds.



Previously Shahab was seen in Kedarnath and broadway-style musical show Mughal-E-Azam directed by Feroz Abbas Khan.