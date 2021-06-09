The Bollywood grapevine has been abuzz with rumours about actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's relationship. Although the actors have been mum about it but whenever they are seen together, the rumours have been creating a buzz. It looks like now the cat is out of the bag (pun intended). Recently, Anil Kapoor’s son and Mirzya actor Harsh Varrdhaan Kapoor in an interview with a media house revealed that Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are together.

In a chat show, Harsh was asked which industry relationship rumour he believes is true or a PR move? To which Harsh quickly revealed, "Vicky and Katrina are together, that's true. Am I going to get in trouble for it? I don't know." So far, the two actors have not gone on record to confirm the same.

On Vicky’s birthday on May 16, Katrina penned a beautiful wish for the actor with a picture from his film URI. Recently, Vicky and Isabelle’s picture from his Alibaug trip also surfaced, where fans could also spot Katrina’s reflection in the glass behind her. Though Katrina took that picture down but it went viral before she did. The actors are yet to confirm the news.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vicky will next be seen in The Immortal Ashwatthama and Sardar Udham Singh. On the other hand, Katrina has Phone Bhoot and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.