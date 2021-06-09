Actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is gearing up for the release of crime-comedy Sunflower, feels that the web series will keep viewers on the edge.

"We all love a good psychological thriller. We love being on the edge and Sunflower will keep you guessing over what's taking place next. The genre is absolutely high drama," says Sunil Grover.

Calling it 'a wholesome entertainment', he further adds, "It's a murder mystery with an insane cast. It should keep you hooked to the end."

Besides Grover, the series feature Ranvir Shorey, Girish Kulkarni, Shonali Nagrani, Mukul Chadda, Ashish Vidyarthi, Nerurkar Simran and Ashwin Kaushal.



Created by Vikas Bahl, Sunflower will premiere on Zee5 on June 11.