Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai on Sunday for a routine investigation when he complained about breathlessness. His wife Saira Banu kept all the fans and well wishers informed about his health on social media. And also refuted his death rumours on Monday.

The actor was diagnosed with bilateral pleural effusion and a procedure was performed recently to remove the fluid from his lungs on Wednesday afternoon. Dr. Jalil Parkar told a media portal that the procedure was successful.

“The procedure was done and 350cc of fluid was removed in the presence of Dr. Nitin Gokhale and me. Dilip Kumar stood the procedure well and his oxygen saturation is 100 percent. If all goes well, we shall discharge him on Thursday,” said Dr. Jalil Parkar. Dilip Kumar has been following regular check-ups and was last admitted to the hospital in April last year.

Pleural effusion is the collection of an unusual amount of fluid around the lungs. It is said that there are many medical conditions that can lead to it. Though the doctors drain the pleural effusion, they primarily target the treatment at whatever caused it.

Dilip Kumar’s official twitter handle too gave an update on his health earlier today. “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomorrow (Thursday),” said Faisal Farooqui, on behalf of Dilip Kumar to the online portal.