Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been leading the way in spreading positivity and hope during these times of crisis. She recently took to her Twitter account to share some much needed advice with her fans.

Her tweet read, "Something a friend of mine told me.. and I think I need to tell you all too.. Spend your time on something that gives you either pleasure (happiness- something that makes you smile and feel happy) or money or knowledge.. nothing else! Period! (sic).”

Rashmika Mandanna's tweet

Recently Rashmika launched an initiative called Spreading Hopes to celebrate good Samaritans from across the country, who have gone out of their way to help others, during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. She aims to encourage people to value these superheroes, and get inspired by their work.

This tweet is in addition to her initiative. Read the tweet here.

Being a household name in the Telugu and Tamil industry with films like Dear Comrade and Geetha Govindam, Rashmika is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu and Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan.