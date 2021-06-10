Loki has made a comeback and how! The much-loved and popular antihero who disappeared with the Mind Stone in Avengers: Endgame leaving fans to wonder about what he is up to, is back with a bang with a series that explains nearly everything.

Loki, the series that's currently streaming on Disney+Hotstar, throws light on how the god of mischief meddled with a 'sacred timeline' and what happens when a new mysterious group called the Time Variance Authority tries to correct it!

Marvel Comic Universe's (MCU) Loki has been trending and before you binge-watch it, here's what you must know, from Loki himself. The actor who was in conversation on a virtual group conference has reportedly said, "I was excited by the idea and it was a bit of a head-scratcher because that scene in Avengers: Infinity War felt so final, so conclusive as to mark the end of Loki's story. But I knew that Avengers: Endgame was around the corner. And in a scene in that film, Loki picks up the Tesseract and disappears in a puff of smoke. Where does he go? How does he get there?" The producers, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Victoria Alonso, had reassured Tom that this moment would be the starting point of the Loki series.

What's interesting is the fact that in this series, Loki is stripped off everything that he is familiar with. Tom shares, "Thor is not close by; Asgard seems some distance away; The Avengers, for the time being, aren't in sight either. He's stripped of his status and his power. If you take away all those things that Loki identified himself with over the last six movies, what remains of him? And I think those questions became, for all of us, really fascinating to ask. What makes Loki, Loki? I hope the audience gets a kick out of where we take him."

