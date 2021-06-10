Tanya Maniktala who shot to fame with A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair caught the eyes of BAFTA that recognised her talent with their debut Breakthrough India initiative. The affable actor is among the ten names selected by a jury from the field of TV, films and gaming. An ecstatic Tanya who has been holding the news for over three weeks now appreciates recognition in any form. She says, "It feels like a great validation for me as an actor telling me that I am on the right track. It is a boost to my morale."

Talking about the film that changed her life, Tanya says, "A Suitable Boy has taken me to places I could never imagine. I have so much to thank Mira Nair for. She saw potential in me. TIFF Rising Star happened and then BAFTA Breakthrough. I am grateful for what I have got."

Tanya will be seen next in Feels Like Ishq and Mumbaikar. All the projects that she has done so far are different from each other and she wants to continue growing as an actor and challenge herself. "Anything that excites me and roles that challenge me... I want to collaborate with good talents across genre."

Taking chance and working without expectations work for Tanya best. She avers, "I think life works best for me, that way. Things never go as planned and then there is dejection and pain, so I don't keep any expectation.

Having recovered from COVID-19 Tanya understands the importance of exercise and urges everyone to engage in some form of exercise to keep fit. Also, sharing her secret to flawless skin Tanya shares a homemade pack of yoghurt and gramflour that renders her smooth, clean and clear skin.

Here's the full list of BAFTA Breakthrough India

Akshay Singh- Writer, London Confidential, Mehsampur

-Arun Karthick-Director/writer, Nasir, Sivapuranam/The Strange case of Shiva

-Jay Pinak Oza-Cinematographer, Gully Boy

-Karthikeya Murthy-Composer, Karuppudurai

-Palomi Ghosh-Actor, Typewriter

-Renu Savant-Director, The Ebbtide

-Shruti Ghosh-Game Developer, Raji- An Ancient Epic

-Sumit Purohit-Director/writer, Scam 1992

-Tanya Maniktala-Actor, A Suitable Boy

-Vikramaditya Singh-Director, Elephants in my backyard