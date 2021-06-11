When actor Samvedna Suwalka first landed in Mumbai, she used to treat patients at the emergency trauma centre of Sion Hospital. Hailing from a family of doctors, it was natural for her to study medicine. But she gave up her medical practice to follow her passion for acting.

“My biggest learning is that even if things seem impossible initially, you have to take that first step to get them rolling. I had no idea where to start from and I knew nobody, but I saw an advert for a theatre workshop and I made that call,” recalls Samvedna, who is earning kudos for her role in Kaun? Who Did It? currently streaming on Flipkart Video.

How did you prepare for your role in Kaun? Who Did It?

Interestingly, my MBBS background helped me a lot because a lot of medical terms, medical conditions, medicines and chemicals are discussed on our show and I actually know what I am saying. Our showrunner Umesh Bist had given me a detailed brief, so most of it came from our discussion about the character. I wanted Malini to be someone who is optimistic, sincere at her work, eager to learn and someone who has a strong sense of belief in the judiciary.

Do you miss practising medicine, especially during this pandemic?

That’s an interesting question and something I have thought about a lot during this pandemic. I have never regretted my decision to switch to acting because this is what I wanted to do with my life but I had always wondered about my life’s journey and I realised I should put my education to some use, especially right now. Last year, when there was a shortage of duty physicians in COVID-19 wards, I had filled up the application sent by the state medical council, but before I could be called, the COVID-19 situation improved. Also, psychiatry is a subject close to my heart and mental health is something I feel strongly about. I have been talking to people around me, my friends, family and house help and trying my best to educate people and encourage them to get counselled and take care of themselves. I am also trying to educate anyone who cares to listen, about the importance of vaccination.

What are your upcoming projects?

A Gujarati film that will release soon.

