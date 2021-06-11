Actor Mrinal Dutt who made an impression with His Storyy recently, acing the character of an unapologetic gay man in a relationship with a married man, woos once more with Khwabon Ke Parindey. Streaming on Voot, Mrinal is seen trying to break free from his own self and the journey that he takes with his friends enriches him in more ways than one. It is this journey that goes on to highlight just how these characters are nothing but two sides of the same coin, one wherein we want to express our individuality and the other, where we are on a journey to be free to discover ourselves.

Talking about the same, Mrinal says, ''Dixit is someone who hasn't been exposed to the world and has surely never taken a road trip. He is someone who has always been in a secure environment and has not experienced life in its true sense beyond his own cocoon. It was truly amazing to find and explore Dixit in Khwabon Ke Parindey.”

Continuing Mrinal, who was also part of Helli Mini seasons 2 and 3, adds, “The character has a beautiful graph, and the way he opens up in his journey and discovers himself - my heart went out for this character, even during the reading sessions. Dixit is all heart. While circumstances did not allow him do that, it is his friends that enabled him to find himself and be unapologetic about it. Playing Dixit was an amazing experience and I am excited for people to see it.''