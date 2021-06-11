Born and brought up in Janglat Mandi, a neighbourhood located in the district of Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir, Shaylee Krishen, who hails from a royal pandit family, wanted to be an actor among other things as a child. “I was a confused, funny character with a lot of ambition which used to vary depending upon my mood. I wanted to be a doctor one day and the very next day it was an astronaut that I dreamt of being,” shares Krishen, who just debuted as the female lead in The Last Hour that’s streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

But the 23-year-old actress was not too excited about her debut. “It was a risk to play a mentally disturbed girl in a debut project. Usually, a launch of a heroine has a lot of fairy-like dreamy elements, that was sadly not the case with mine,” she explains. That said, with the show garnering praises from all corners, Shaylee, couldn’t have asked for a better debut. We chat with the beauty from India’s prettiest state about the same and more.

You look great in your role in The Last Hour. How did you prepare for it?

I didn’t have to prepare since in reality, I am a conflicted girl just like my character in the show. I have lots of doubts, I am inquisitive and I have my share of fears.

Shaylee Krishen

It’s not every newcomer, that too an ‘outsider’, who gets such a remarkable entry into the film world with three projects with three award-winning filmmakers.

I was chosen by the best directors after being rejected by the smallest of the casting agencies. They thought I had no potential, but my confidence was bolstered when I was picked by the best. I was raw, had no experience or training in acting. But these brilliant directors had no doubts while casting me, in fact, my rawness worked for them.

How was it working with Santosh Sivan for Moha?

Santosh Sivan was the turning point of my life; it’s a blessing to be in his frames. I did Moha before The Last Hour and seeing myself through his frames made me believe I am here to stay.

Tell us about your role in Moha?

Moha has an out-of-the-box subject. I play an apsara (nymph), a virgin girl who comes across a sadhu brahmachari (monk) who can’t resist her innocence. It resonates with a trope you see in our mythological epics.

You also will be seen in Bermuda?

Yes. Bermuda is based on a real-life story of a guy who lost his pet fish. I play a cute bubbly girl. What was challenging was a slow-motion song which I had to sing at double the speed in Malayalam.

Shaylee Krishen

How do you plan to grow as an actor?

Honestly, there is no planning. I want to do something like Sridevi in Sadma or Manisha Koirala in Khamoshi. We hardly have such emotional scripts these days. Currently, I am writing stories and roles for myself that I am looking forward to turning into films. I’m forming a team so that we can make our own films.

The Last Hour is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Quick 5 with Shaylee

 Skin and hair care routine: skincare routine is inspired by the My Korean skincare routine. I use homemade rice water and a rice face pack at night and wash my hair with rice water.

 Diet: I eat homemade food most of the time consisting of rice, vegetables and meat.

 Health drink: Saffron with milk.

 Fitness routine: Functional training thrice a week and yoga and every day. kathak

 Hobby: Writing and farming.

