Sohum Shah has shown his versatility as an actor on screen time and again but there is more to him than being an outstanding actor. During the shoot of his recently released series Maharani on SonyLIV, Sohum not only worked as an actor but also got involved in offscreen work as he got drawn to the creative aspect of the show and the shooting process.

A source close to Sohum shares, "Having produced movies in the past he couldn't help but get drawn towards production and creative aspects of any project. A similar thing happened while working on Maharani, he got intrigued by the thought of getting involved in offscreen work as well and put some of his creative energy into it. He had a fun time on sets by sharing his expertise with the cast and crew of Maharani."

The Tumbbad actor can be seen sitting next to the camera and working out a scene as a director or cameraman would. He is also handling other equipment including the boom mic and other sound instruments to help with other aspects of the scene. He has had experience in the past when he produced his own movies which include the likes of Ship Of Theseus and Tumbbad.

Sohum's role as a politician in Maharani has been getting all kinds of praises. On the work front, he will be next seen as a cop in a project helmed by Reema Kagti