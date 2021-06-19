Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as 'Flying Sikh', passed away last night at 11.30 pm in Chandigarh. He was being treated for Covid-related complications.

Born in Layalpur, in undivided India and now in Pakistan, his love with athletics began after he enrolled himself with the EME Corps of the Indian Army. Milkha became popular when he clocked 45.6 seconds to finish fourth at the 1960 Rome Olympic Games. Until that time, it was the closest that an Indian athlete had come to winning an individual Olympic medal.

Decades later, Farhan Akhtar portrayed him in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.



Penning an emotional note, Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Dearest Milkha ji, a part of me is still refusing to accept that you are no more. Maybe it's the stubburn side I inherited from you... the side that when it sets it's mind on something, just never gives up. And the truth is that you will always be alive. Because you were more than a large hearted, loving, warm, down to earh man. You represented an idea. You represented (to use your own words) how hard work, honesty and determination can lift a person off his knees and get him to touch the sky (sic)," wrote Farhan.

"You have touched all our lives. For those who knew you as a father and a friend, it was a blessing. I love you with all my heart," he added.



Also read | Milkha Singh passes away due to COVID-related complications

